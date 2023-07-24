DENVER (KDVR) — It’s turning out to be one of the deadliest years in water fatalities, and the season isn’t even close to being over.

As of Monday, there are 24 estimated water-related deaths with three people still missing, according to Bridget O’Rourke, a statewide public information officer.

The water-related deaths are on par with last year when 42 people died over the entire year. What’s concerning is the rise in river-related deaths.

For the entire year of 2022, there were 17 river deaths. Through June, there were already at least 14 river-related deaths, and it’s only halfway through the summer season.

The increase in water-related deaths has to do with the snow run-off which is higher than usual. The increased volume of run-offs leads to more rapids. Higher water levels mean the water flows faster than normal and has a quicker, more dangerous underpull, according to O’Rourke.

“Say someone went tubing last year on a specific strip of a river and maybe the water flows were really low and they had a great experience. This year, it’s going to be different. So it’s really important to do the extra homework of looking at the water, understanding the boat or the vessel that you’re using and knowing your own skills,” said O’Rourke.

Most common mistakes

Because of the severity of the river flow this year, O’Rourke noticed a few common mistakes people are continuing to make.

Standing up when you fall into the water

When you’re on the river and you tip over, most people stand up to try and get out of the water. Because the water flow is higher, it’s difficult to navigate. O’Rourke advises you to swim to the shore while you’re floating down the river, rather than fighting the current.

Holding onto gear when you flip over

People bring coolers, clothes and sunglasses when they’re on the river. When they tip over, they try and bring their items with them. Collecting items while you’re tipped over is increasingly dangerous because it leaves more time for your body to go into shock.

“Your life is priority versus anything else that can be replaced,” said O’Rourke.

Not checking the weather

The weather changes quickly and so does the water. Even though it’s 90 degrees in Denver, the water temperature is lower in state parks. When you fall into the water, the water is cold enough to put your body into shock. When your body goes into shock, it makes it hard for even expert swimmers to keep swimming.

Bringing the wrong water vessel

When people float down the river, many bring inflatable pool floaties, which aren’t strong enough to support those types of rapids, said O’Rourke.

Not bringing a lifejacket

The weather can change quickly. If you’re ever on the water, no matter if it’s on a boat, tubing or paddle boarding, you should bring a life jacket.

Going alone

Paddling alone is more dangerous than paddling with a buddy. Make sure you go with someone else that can watch you in case anything happens.

Many people are resorting to water during the mid-July heat. Be sure to take the right safety precautions, even if you’ve been on the water before.