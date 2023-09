DENVER (KDVR) — Some of Colorado’s most popular ski resorts open as soon as late October. Many areas have already released a projected opening date, so you can get a head start on planning your weekend getaway.

The projected opening dates are condition and weather permitting.

Projected opening dates

Arapahoe Basin: To be announced. It was the first resort to open last year on Oct. 23.

Keystone: As early as mid-October. It opened on Oct. 28, 2022.

Winter Park: As soon as possible. It opened on Oct. 31 last year.

Loveland Ski Area: To be announced. Last year it opened on Nov. 3.

Breckenridge Ski Resort: Nov. 10

Vail Mountain: Nov. 10

Copper Mountain: To be announced. It opened on Nov. 14 last year.

Eldora Mountain: Nov. 17

Purgatory Resort: Nov. 18

Beaver Creek Resort: Nov. 22

Crested Butte Mountain Resort: Nov. 22

Steamboat: Nov. 22

Aspen Mountain: Nov. 23

Snowmass: Nov. 23

Telluride Ski Resort: Nov. 23

Silverton Mountain: Nov. 25

Powderhorn: To be announced. Last year it opened on Nov. 25.

Howelsen Hill: To be announced. Last year it opened on Nov. 26.

Monarch Mountain: To be announced. Opened on Dec. 1, 2022.

Granby Ranch: Dec. 8

Sunlight: To be announced. Last year it opened on Dec. 9.

Aspen Highlands: Dec. 9

Buttermilk Mountain: Dec. 9

Echo Mountain: To be announced. It opened on Dec. 15, 2022.

Hesperus Ski Area: To be announced. It opened on Dec. 17 last year.

FOX31 will keep this list up to date when more information is available. Not all of these dates are confirmed, these are the projected dates to open, weather and conditions permitting.

Missing one? Does it need an update? Let FOX31 know: