2022 Girl Scout cookie season, digital orders begin Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 Girl Scouts cookie season has arrived. Buy from a Girl Scout you know through digital orders or wait for the in-person selling season on Feb. 3.
Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-si-Dos, Adventurefuls and Lemon-Ups are $5 a box, S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $6 a box. The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program ends March 13.
“Adventurefuls” are the latest addition, a brownie-like cookie with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt.
“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado Leanna Clark said. “When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”
The new cookie Business badge was introduced for the 2022 cookie season. The badge incorporates online sales and entrepreneurship for scouts while selling cookies. The Digital Cookie platform lets scouts set up online sales.
Money generated from cookie sales funds Girl Scout programs throughout the year.
Find cookies online or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find booths near you.