2022 Girl Scout cookie season, digital orders begin Thursday

Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the U.S. are back with a hybrid selling model that incorporates innovative methods of online ordering and the return of in-person selling. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts continue to quickly and cleverly adapt their selling methods to replace the iconic, in-person cookie booths with new, innovative options. For the 2022 season, councils are monitoring local data and mandates and are prepared for a successful season of cookie selling, whether digitally or in-person. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 Girl Scouts cookie season has arrived. Buy from a Girl Scout you know through digital orders or wait for the in-person selling season on Feb. 3.

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-si-Dos, Adventurefuls and Lemon-Ups are $5 a box, S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $6 a box. The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program ends March 13.

“Adventurefuls” are the latest addition, a brownie-like cookie with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado Leanna Clark said. “When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

The new cookie Business badge was introduced for the 2022 cookie season. The badge incorporates online sales and entrepreneurship for scouts while selling cookies. The Digital Cookie platform lets scouts set up online sales.

Money generated from cookie sales funds Girl Scout programs throughout the year.

Find cookies online or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find booths near you.