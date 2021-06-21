2021 Wildfire Season: Here are the wildfires currently burning in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — After the two largest wildfires in Colorado history burned roughly 400,000 acres combined in 2020, concern is already growing for the 2021 wildfire season.

There are currently seven active fires in the state, as of Monday morning.

Last updated at 5 a.m. on June 21, 2021

Sixty firefighters, four single-engine air-tankers and a light helicopter worked the 180-acre Sylvan Fire 12 miles south of Eagle on Sunday. The fire is burning in timber on the White River National Forest about half a mile from Sylvan Lake State Park. Firefighters reported extreme fire behavior as strong winds pushed the fire to the south and southeast.

Location: 12 miles south of Eagle, near Sylvan Lake State Park

Size: 180 acres

Containment: No information provided yet

Muddy Slide Fire

Location: Located in the Gore Range, Routt National Forest, northwest of Lynx Pass, near Muddy Creek & The Slide

Size: Roughly 100 acres

Containment: No information provided

Evacuations: Pre-evacuation notice along County Rd 16 (Forest Rd 270)

Frying Pan Road Fire

A wildfire is burning in steep terrain at approximately mile marker 11 on the Frying Pan Road in Pitkin County. There is a type 3 helicopter dropping water on the fire and a federal wildland crew is making there way there.

Location: MM 11 on Frying Pan Road in Pitkin County

Size: Unknown

Containment: No information provided

The West Fire is burning in heavy lodge pole pine timbers on Middle Mountain. Moffat County Roads 72 and 167 are closed.

Location: The northwest corner of Moffat County

Size: unknown

Containment: unknown

The Oil Springs Fire is burning in Rio Blanco County A fire sparked by lightning in a remote part of a Wilderness Study Area grew from 25 acres to 500 in more than 24 hours.

Location: 20 miles South of Rangely in Rio Blanco County

Size: 5000 acres

Containment: 0%

Evacuations: Evacuations have been extended to County Road 103, County Road 128 and County Road 26A. Original evacuations were ordered for Garfield County line to RB County Road 116 on the west side of Highway 139 and RB County Roads 27, 28, and 120 on the east side of the road on Sunday evening until at least 8 p.m. on Monday.

Crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management along with support from local agencies and departments are currently engaging in suppression efforts on multiple fires along the Interstate-70 corridor and near Highway 82. Multiple engines, crews, and aircraft are making good progress on the fires.

Location: northeast of De Beque

Size: 5 acres

Containment: unknown

The Trail Canyon Fire grew from approximately 40 acres Sunday morning to 840 acres Sunday afternoon after strong winds pushed the fire to the southeast. Approximately 65 firefighters have been assigned to the fire and they are being assisted by helicopters and fixed-wing air tankers. Some structures could be threatened if the fire continues to move to the southeast.

Location: Ute Mountain Ute Tribal lands 10 miles NW of Red Mesa

Size: 840 acres

Containment: 0%

We will continue to update this story during the 2021 wildfire season.