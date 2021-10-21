2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The drawing for the 2021 Saint Jude Dream Home was held Thursday morning at FOX31. One lucky couple from Hudson Colorado are the winners.

When Melina Paris heard the news she just won the St. Jude Dream Home, she, in her own words, was buck naked, “I had just gotten out of the shower,” said Paris.

Her husband Jason, however, was fully clothed.

“She came out of the bedroom screaming and I said ‘Oh, a horse got out of the property,’ and I thought I was going to have to go chase a horse this morning,” said Jason.

They are coming in for the very first time to see the Saint Jude Dream Home they just won.

“Oh, this is a stunning Oakwood home. This is absolutely beautiful. It’s huge, this is beyond anybody’s wildest dreams,” said Paris.

Melina and Jason have purchased dream home tickets every year because they believe in the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital mission.

“It was Danny Thomas that had started this. And everybody loves Marlo Thomas, you know, like we grew up in that time, that was a very honorable thing to start,” said Melina.

Right now, the lucky couple are just soaking it all in.

“This is not how we thought our day was going to go,” Melina said.

But it did.

Congratulations Saint Jude Dream Home winners, Melina and Jason Paris!