2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway went on sale Thursday. Proceeds help keep the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital up and running.

Even before the finishing touches are complete, tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are being scooped up. Only 16,0000 tickets will be sold.

Each ticket costs $100.

The home is being built by Oakwood Homes.

“[The dream home is] over 4,3000 square feet. It’s seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and in a gorgeous neighborhood,“ said Rhett Nelson, Oakwood Homes regional sales manager.

Finishing paint touch-ups are soon to be completed by Illusions Painting.

If the one in 16,000 odds weren’t good enough, buy your ticket on opening day and qualify for a $2,500 Visa gift card, courtesy of Evan Christie of ECT Custom Homes.

“To know what they are going through and see the smiles on their faces and how happy they are and how taken care of they are is just an amazing experience to see,“ said Christie.

Buy your ticket before Sept. 10, if any are left, and qualify for a $15,000 Visa gift card.

The drawing date for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is Oct. 21.