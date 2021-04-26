Lakewood announces lineup for 2021 Sounds Exciting! Summer Concert Series

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — On Monday, Lakewood announced the starting lineup for the 2021 Sounds Exciting! Summer Concert Series that’s taking place at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park at 801 S. Yarrow St. The concerts will be outdoors at the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Amphitheater.

The 2021 Sounds Exciting! lineup is as follows:

Season tickets will go on sale starting May 6 at Lakewood.org/SummerConcerts. Season tickets are $50, which includes all six concerts for the price of five with expedited access into the venue. Individual tickets will be $10 per person if you buy them in advance or $15 per person if purchased the day of. Children 12 and under will be $6 each.

The concerts are on Thursdays and gates open at 6 p.m. The opening act performs at 6:15 p.m. and the headliner performs at 7:15 p.m.

All seating is first-come, first-served lawn seating. Guests can bring blankets or low-height lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available at the venue, guests can also bring their own. There will be a limited capacity so that social distancing can be practiced.

Guests can purchase tickets at Lakewood.org/SummerConcerts or by calling the box office at 303-987-7845.