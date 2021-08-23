2021 Fall color guide: Where and when you can go leaf-peeping in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s time to get your camera ready, grab your favorite fall sweater and sip on your favorite pumpkin coffee or beer. The first wave of fall foliage will arrive in Colorado in less than a month.

Fall color will mostly be on time, with peak color arriving by mid-to-late September. As always, a stretch of abnormally cold weather could alter this timeline a few days.

The prolonged drought across Western Colorado could push some leaves to peak early.

Fall color map: 8.23.21

When you can expect to see fall colors:

September 15-30 Steamboat & Flat Tops Rocky Mountain National Park

September 17-Oct. 1 Aspen Grand Mesa Gunnison Sawatch Range

September 19- Oct. 3 Northern San Juan Mountains Southern San Juan Mountains Sangre De Cristo

October Denver



The Farmers Almanac predicts that peak fall color will arrive in Colorado on Oct. 5-14.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says he thinks the fall color in Colorado will closely follow the drought tracker this year.

Drought tracker: Aug. 17, 2021

Where to see fall colors:

Within 1 hour of Denver:

Guanella Pass

Peak to Peak Highway

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter Park

Kenosha Pass

A look at fall colors from Guanella Pass in the past:

Within 2 hours of Denver:

Vail

Tennessee Pass

Breckenridge

Hoosier Pass

Fairplay

Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:

Steamboat

Rabbit Ears Pass

Buena Vista

Aspen

Independence Pass

Monarch Pass

Grand Mesa

Last year, fall colors arrived slightly earlier than normal and didn’t last long. The colors weren’t as vibrant as normal. In 2019, fall colors arrived later than normal.