2021 Colorado holiday guide: Christmas lights, trees and events

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021 holiday season is officially underway. If you’re looking for a place to cut down your Christmas tree or an event to see lights or do some shopping, we’ve got you covered.
Where to see lights
- Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland – Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
- The Mile High Tree – Nov. 19 – Jan. 1
- Blossoms of Light – Nov. 19 – Jan. 8
- Denver Zoo Lights – Nov. 22 – Jan. 2
- Luminova Holidays – Nov. 24 – Jan. 2
- 2021 Light the Lights – Nov. 25 – Jan. 23
- Grand Illumination – Nov. 26 – Dec. 27
- Night Lights Denver – Every Tuesday through Sunday evening – permanent installation
- Winter Wonderlights – Nov. 13 – Jan. 2, 2022
- Santa Express Train– Nov. 19 – Dec. 24 and Dec. 26-30
- Electric Safari– Cheyenne Mountain Zoo- Dec. 3-5, 10-23, 25-Jan. 1, 2022
- Trail of Lights– Denver Botanic Gardens- Nov. 26-Jan. 2
- Pueblo Parade of Lights– Nov. 27
- Greeley Lights the Night– Nov. 27
- Extravaganza of Lights– Hudson- Nov. 26-Dec. 31
- Night of Lights– Gunnison- Dec. 3
- Lighting of Breckenridge– Dec. 4
- Lyons Parade of Lights– Dec. 4
- Colorado Springs Festival of Lights– Dec. 4
- Holyoke Parade of Lights– Dec. 6
- Garden of Lights– Fort Collins- Dec. 10-26
Events
November
- Downtown Denver Rink- Skyline
- Nov. 24
- Denver
- Colorado Makers Holiday Market
- Nov. 28 12-5 p.m.
- Fort Collins
- Sixteenth Street Mall Holiday Festival
- Nov. 13-Dec. 11
- Denver
- Hometown Holiday Experience
- Nov. 27-28
- Parker
- Winter Park Holiday Tree Lighting
- Nov. 27
- Winter Park
- Park Hill Holiday Market & Grand Opening
- Nov. 27
- Denver
- Devil’s Thumb Ranch Tree Lighting
- Nov. 27
- Tabernash
- Fall Frenzy & Holiday Fair
- Nov. 27
- Aurora
- RiNo Holiday BAZAAR 2021
- Nov. 27-28
- Denver
- 2021 Whoville Holiday
- Nov. 27
- Greeley
- Christmas in the Rockies Craft and Gift Show
- Nov. 26 – 27
- Glenwood Springs
- Holiday Market- Firehouse Art Center
- Nov. 27-28
- Longmont
- Camp Christmas
- Nov. 28
- Lakewood
- Horseshoe Holiday Market
- Nov. 27-28
- Denver
- Après Ski Holiday Market
- Nov. 26
- Denver
- 15th Annual Denver Christkindl Market
- Nov. 19-Dec. 23
- Denver
- 2nd Annual Estes Park Holiday Wine Festival
- Nov. 27
- Estes Park
December
- Holiday Food and Gift Festival
- Dec. 3-5
- Colorado Springs
- Evergreen Holiday Walk
- Dec. 3
- Evergreen
- 1940s White Christmas Ball
- Dec. 3
- Denver
- Englewood Market & Tree Lighting
- Dec. 4
- Englewood
- Rockin’ Around McGregor Square Holiday Market
- Dec. 5
- Denver
- Lighting of Silverthorne & Holiday Market
- Dec. 3
- Silverthorne
- Holyoke Country Christmas
- Dec. 6
- Holyoke
- Breakfast with Santa
- Dec. 11
- Littleton
- Olde Golden Holiday Parade
- Dec. 11
- Golden
- Home for the Holidays
- Dec. 16-23
- Lone Tree
- Holiday Artisan Market
- Dec. 5
- Lyons
- Dickens: A Family Holiday Event
- Dec. 11
- Denver
- Boulder Holiday Gift Festival
- Dec. 12
- Boulder
- Leadville Railroad Holiday Express
- Through Jan. 15
- Leadville
Christmas Trees
- A Tree Land Christmas Trees
- Denver, Sheridan, Parker
- Colorado Native Christmas Trees
- Longmont, Gunnison
- Neighborhood Christmas Tree Company
- Denver, Littleton, Thornton, Aurora
- Tree Town Wonderland
- Denver
- Creekside Tree Nursery
- Boulder
- Fireside Christmas trees
- Evergreen
- Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery
- Colorado Springs
- Tomari’s Trees
- Morrison
- Holly Acres Nursery and Garden Center
- Elizabeth
- Jolly Christmas Trees
- Aurora, Northfield
If you’re looking to cut down your own tree, here’s that information:
- Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
- Canyon lakes Ranger District: Nov. 26 through Jan. 8, five tree limit
- Elk Creek Cutting Area: Dec. 4 through Dec. 12, five tree limit
- Sulphur Ranger District: dispersed cutting: Nov. 9 through Jan. 8, five tree limit
- Pike and San Isabel National Forests
- White River National Forest
Permits cost $20 and must be purchased ahead of time online.
Did we miss an event or a lighting display? Let us know by filling out the contact form below and we will get the event added.
We will continue to update this story throughout the holiday season.