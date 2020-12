DENVER (KDVR) — This year has been incredibly dry. It now ranks as the second worst drought in the last 20 years across Colorado.

The latest Drought Index shows 74 percent of Colorado is covered by ‘Extreme Drought’ including much of Denver.

The worst droughts over the last 20 years:

2002 2020 2012 2018 2006

Meteorologist Chris Tomer put together the drought timeline for the worst droughts over the last 20 years:

Three of the largest wildfires in Colorado’s history occurred in 2020.