DENVER (KDVR) — From Sept. 9-16, 2013, hundreds of homes were destroyed and two people were killed during widespread flooding across Boulder and Larimer counties in northern Colorado.

As part of FOX31’s look back at this historic week, Maxar Technologies shared satellite photos that show the flood-damaged areas in the months before the flooding and then on the two days of peak flooding, Sept. 13-14, 2013.

While the photos aren’t all-encompassing, they do show some of the hardest-hit areas, including the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, U.S. 36 in Lyons, the South Platte River in Milliken and St. Vrain Creek in Platteville.

Scroll down to see eight pairs of photos showing the extent of the flooding. On each set, use the slider to move between the before and during photos.

Airport Road – Longmont

Homes along Airport Road in Longmont, Colorado on May. 22, 2013 - several months before floodingFlooded homes along Airport Road in Longmont, Colorado on Sept. 13, 2013

Boston Avenue – Longmont

Businesses along Boston Avenue in Longmont, Colorado on May. 22, 2013 - several months before floodingFlooded businesses along Boston Avenue in Longmont, Colorado on Sept. 13, 2013

Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont

The Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, Colorado on May 22, 2013 - several months before being floodedThe Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, Colorado after being flooded on Sept. 13, 2013

U.S. 36 – Lyons

Highway 36 south of Lyons, Colorado on May 22, 2013 - several months before being floodedHighway 36 south of Lyons, Colorado is flooded on Sept. 13, 2013

Boulder Creek – Erie

Boulder Creek in Erie, Colorado on Aug. 7, 2011 -- two years before major flooding in September 2013Boulder Creek in Erie, Colorado during peak flood stages on Sept. 13, 2013

Big Thompson River – Loveland

The Big Thompson River in Loveland, Colorado on Nov. 6, 2010 -- three years before major flooding in September 2013The Big Thompson River in Loveland, Colorado on Sept. 14, 2013 during peak flood stages

St. Vrain Creek – Platteville

The St. Vrain Creek and Highway 66 in Platteville, Colorado on Nov. 6, 2010 -- three years before major flooding in September 2013The St. Vrain Creek and Highway 66 in Platteville, Colorado on Sept. 14, 2013 during peak flood stages

South Platte River – Milliken

The South Platte River in Milliken, Colorado on June 6, 2009 -- four years before major flooding in September 2013The South Platte River in Milliken, Colorado on Sept. 14, 2013 during peak flood stages

