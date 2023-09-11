DENVER (KDVR) — From Sept. 9-16, 2013, hundreds of homes were destroyed and two people were killed during widespread flooding across Boulder and Larimer counties in northern Colorado.

As part of FOX31’s look back at this historic week, Maxar Technologies shared satellite photos that show the flood-damaged areas in the months before the flooding and then on the two days of peak flooding, Sept. 13-14, 2013.

While the photos aren’t all-encompassing, they do show some of the hardest-hit areas, including the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, U.S. 36 in Lyons, the South Platte River in Milliken and St. Vrain Creek in Platteville.

Scroll down to see eight pairs of photos showing the extent of the flooding. On each set, use the slider to move between the before and during photos.

Airport Road – Longmont

Boston Avenue – Longmont

Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont

U.S. 36 – Lyons

Boulder Creek – Erie

Big Thompson River – Loveland

St. Vrain Creek – Platteville

South Platte River – Milliken

