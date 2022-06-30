DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

The City of Denver shared an update with FOX31. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

“It has taken a lot of coordination, a lot of late hours, a lot of long weeks but it has been worth it and we’re so excited to see everything come together today,” Jill Lis, office of special events with the City of Denver said.

Lis said the city expects to see 200,000-300,000 people at the celebration parade, but there could be even more people than that.

It was estimated that one million people attended the Denver Broncos Super Bowl parade in 2016.

In 2001, around 200,000 fans filled city streets for the Stanley Cup celebration parade. In 1996, around 500,000 fans attended the celebration.

We will have special streaming coverage starting at 9 a.m. from FOX31 NOW and you can watch the parade and rally on TV, live on FOX31 and Channel 2.