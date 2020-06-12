$200,000 multi-county theft ring dismantled in Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies arrested 2 men, Cory J. Lafferty (34) of Berthoud and Justin J. Castner (31) of Greeley on May 28, 2020 on felony theft charges. The Boulder Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.



Cory Lafferty Justin Castner

Lafferty has been charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft and Violation of Bail Bond Conditions. He was released from the Larimer County Jail on May 30 after posting $800 bond.

Castner has been charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and 2 counts of Violation of Bail Bond Conditions. He was released from the Larimer County Jail on June 1 after posting $750 bond.

LCSO investigations Captain Robert Coleman said, “The cooperation and hard work of several law enforcement agencies led to the dismantling of this multi-county theft ring.

“We are very pleased that many of the victims have already had their property returned to them.”

After obtaining a search warrant investigators recovered 5 stolen vehicles, 2 stolen trailers, tools, firearms, credit cards, electronics, and other miscellaneous property.

Investigators estimate they recovered around $200,000 of property stolen from Berthoud, Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins, Lakewood and Parker.