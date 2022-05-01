Aurora, Colo. (KDVR) — The sister of a man who died from COVID-19 in 2020 had nearly $2,000 worth of softball gear stolen from her truck on Sunday morning.

The truck was owned by Cody Lyster before he passed away of the coronavirus on April 8, 2020. It was given to Sierra, Cody’s sister.

Kevin Lyster, Cody and Sierra’s father, said that around 4:25 a.m. Sunday morning, a white Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Commander pulled up beside the truck, took the cover off of the bed, and stole the softball gear.

The gear included helmets, bat hangers, bats, gloves (pitching and first base), catchers gear, and new cleats and a face mask.

The theft happened at 17798 E Baltic Pl. in Aurora.

“This kid (Sierra) has been through a lot in the last two years and to have this happen is a little overwhelming right now,” shared Kevin Lyster.

Softball gear stolen from truck in Aurora (Credit: Kevin Lyster)

Security footage showed the Jeep pull up next to the truck, then a passenger got out and lifted the cover off of the bed of the truck. After that, you can see the suspect take the gear out of the truck, put it in the Jeep, and drive away.

If you have any information, please contact the Aurora Police Department.