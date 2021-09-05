2,000+ runners cross 50-yard line for Broncos 7K

After a year going virtual, the Broncos 7K is back raising money for the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos Fit 7K returned Sunday morning for its 9th year. Two thousand runners were getting fit and giving back.

Last year’s event was virtual, so this year, there were extra smiles at the starting line after not hearing that countdown last year.

“That’s another big part of it right, it’s the community coming together, certainly after a very difficult 18 months, so it’s nice to see everybody coming out and doing this race again,” Steve Hines said. “It’s just been a tradition. It’s a Labor Day tradition, so we’ve done it and enjoyed it and it’s a beautiful day.”

“The fact that we weren’t able to do it last year, it means so much to be able to do it again this year,” Michelle Hedstrom said.

The course takes the participants from Empower Field to the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood, then they get to run through the Broncos’ tunnel and finish at 50-yard line.

You don’t have to be a Broncos fan to lace up your shoes for this race, but it doesn’t hurt.

“I mean it’s incredible just running through the field and then seeing the finish line on the 50-yard line. I mean it’s just an amazing experience,” said Michael Wilder.

A 7K poses a little bit of a challenge for athletes who typically run 5K races.

“You’re looking at your watch like, ‘I’m not done yet!’” Hedstrom said.

The extra work is worthwhile since all the proceeds fund the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD).

This is extra special for Marshall Montoya’s family since 5-year-old Madden is in a wheelchair.

“To see these kinds of children, we have other children ourselves, it’s good for them to see other kids with disabilities as well,” said Montoya.

According to the NSCD website, their goal is to “rethink ability.” They re-invent adaptive equipment, technology and coaching methods.