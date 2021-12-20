$2,000 reward for information on RTD assault, robbery suspects

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for any information on two suspects involved in an assault and robbery at an RTD light rail station.

On Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m., two white male suspects assaulted and robbed a victim at the 1015 North Sheridan Blvd. light rail.

The first suspect was described as wearing a blue or black sweatshirt with stripes, a baseball cap and white shoes. The second suspect was described as wearing a red cap, a black sweatshirt with checker patterns on the sleeves and kangaroo pocket, as well as red shoes. Both suspects are in their early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.