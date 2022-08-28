DENVER (KDVR) – Investigators with the Denver Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect responsible for a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening.

On Aug. 26, officers with DPD responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of North Sheridan Boulevard. The report of a shooting came in at roughly 11:16 p.m. and when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two gunshot victims.

One of those victims, Nathan Martin, 35, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later declared deceased. Now, this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anybody with information that could help move this homicide investigation along is asked to reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.