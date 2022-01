Denver police are looking for information on the woman in this picture.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide.

The lady pictured above is believed to have information related to an ongoing homicide investigation. She is associated with the vehicle pictured above.

Anyone with a tip is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the $2,000 reward.