DENVER (KDVR) — Throughout the weekend, Denver International Airport saw over two thousand flights either canceled or delayed.

As of Monday morning, hundreds have already been canceled.

On Sunday, DIA had the most amount of flights canceled or delayed in the country. As of Monday morning, the airport’s still at the top of the list for the highest cancellations or delays, according to FlightAware.

From Friday through Sunday, cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. at DIA totaled over 600 flights, with the most being 277 flight cancelations on Sunday, according to FlightAware. As for delays throughout the weekend, the numbers tallied to over 2,000 delays, with the most being 819 flights on Friday.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, there were 310 flight cancellations at DIA.

Canceled flights by airline

The following cancellations, as of 8 a.m. on Monday:

Southwest Airlines – 201 flights

United Airlines – 68 flights

SkyWest Airlines – 21 flights

Mesa Airlines – 10 flights

CommuteAir – 4 flights

Alaska Airlines – 3 flights

American Airlines – 2 flights

Frontier Airlines – 3 flights

Delayed flights by airline

The following airlines had more than 10 delays as of 8 a.m. on Monday:

Southwest Airlines – 27 flights

United Airlines – 32 flights

SkyWest Airlines – 15 flights

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of 7:05 a.m., planes leaving DIA are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.

