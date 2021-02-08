200-ton boulder falls on highway south of Telluride

DOLORES, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says a 200-ton boulder fell on Colorado Highway 145 between Dolores and Rico on Friday.

CDOT said there will be 30-minute to 1-hour traffic stops on Highway 145 on Monday starting at 10 a.m. so crews can blast and drill the rock fall. CDOT said to expect lengthy delays on the highway.

The rock fall site is located on milepost 27, which is about 45 minutes south of Telluride, according to CDOT.

CDOT

No vehicles were hit during the rock fall, according to CDOT.

CDOT

CDOT

CDOT

CDOT