JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for the suspects who may be responsible for a string of crimes from Wednesday night that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old after she was struck and killed by a large rock while driving.

The crimes occurred on Wednesday night starting at 10 p.m.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Alexa Bartell of Arvada was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street. JCSO believes the suspects threw a large rock either from a vehicle or the side of the road at Bartell’s car.

The rock allegedly hit Bartell, and she was killed.

Moments before she was killed, Bartell was on the phone with a friend when the call went silent. JCSO said Bartell’s friend tracked her address and found her dead inside her car that was off the roadway in a field.

This was not the first instance of rocks being thrown at cars that night.

According to JCSO, they believe this was part of an overnight crime series that involved a light-colored pickup truck or SUV.

Timeline of the crime spree

10:04 p.m. – 100th Avenue and Simms Street in Westminster – a rock went through a windshield, but the driver was uninjured

10:36 p.m. – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street near the entrance to the Rock Creek neighborhood in Boulder County – rock went through the windshield and caused minor injuries to the driver

10:37 p.m. – McCaslin Boulevard and Indiana Street near the entrance to the Rock Creek neighborhood in Boulder County – rock hit a Toyota 4Runner and caused body damage to the vehicle but the driver was uninjured

10:45 p.m. – 10600 block of Indiana Street in Jefferson County – rock went through a windshield of a yellow Chevy Spark and killed the driver

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. – Highway 93 at Highway 72 in Arvada – rock went through the windshield and caused minor injuries to the driver

Now, JCSO is working with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. They believe there may be more victims.

If you know anything about these crimes or the suspects who may be involved, you are asked to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. If you have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the crimes, deputies want to talk to you.