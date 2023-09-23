DENVER (KDVR) — The suspect in a shooting that killed a man in the City Park West neighborhood earlier this week was arrested Saturday.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting investigation in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue.

The case was investigated as a homicide. Investigators said evidence suggested that there was an altercation between the suspect and a man and a woman.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Brown, produced a firearm and shot both victims, DPD said.

Officers said the two victims were taken to the hospital, and the man, identified as Kenneth Watkins, 42, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Brown was being held for investigation of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, DPD said.