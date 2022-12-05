DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Repeal Day on Monday in Colorado with a pour of whiskey, look no further.
Repeal Day is celebrated on Dec. 5 every year to commemorate the end of prohibition in 1933.
We put together this list using top-rated bars for whiskey in Colorado with at least 4 stars on Google.
- Bluegrass Coffee and Bourbon Lounge– Arvada- 4.6 stars
- Bookmakers Burgers Bourbon Brews– Aurora- 4.4 stars
- Bourbon Brothers– Monument- 4.2 stars
- Bull and Bush– Denver- 4.6 stars
- Churchill Bar– Denver- 4.5 stars
- Cork & Cask– Colorado Springs- 4.7 stars
- Neat Whiskey House– Colorado Springs- 4.8 stars
- Parker Garage– 4.2 stars
- Pints Pub– Denver- 4.4 stars
- Prohibition-Denver- 4.3 stars (not open on Monday)
- School House– Arvada- 4.4 stars
- Seven Grand– Denver- 4.6 stars
- The Burns Pub & Restaurant– Broomfield- 4.8 stars (not open on Monday)
- The Office– Castle Rock- 4.2 stars
- The Whiskey– Fort Collins- 4.6 stars
- The Whiskey Bar At The Cascades Restaurant– Estes Park- 4 stars
- The Whiskey Lodge– Castle Rock- 4.3 stars
- The White Chocolate Grill– Lone Tree- 4.5 stars
- Wild Corgi Pub– Denver- 4.5 stars
- William Oliver’s– Lafayette- 4.5 stars
There are also a wide-variety of distilleries across the state that offer whiskey.