Men and women crowd a fancy club on Park Avenue to celebrate the end of Prohibition. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Repeal Day on Monday in Colorado with a pour of whiskey, look no further.

Repeal Day is celebrated on Dec. 5 every year to commemorate the end of prohibition in 1933.

We put together this list using top-rated bars for whiskey in Colorado with at least 4 stars on Google.

There are also a wide-variety of distilleries across the state that offer whiskey.