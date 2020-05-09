20 percent of stores in Cherry Creek are back open for business

CHERRY CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — Along East Third Avenue there’s big balloons, sale signs and open doors.

“It felt like a regular day, a little different with our masks on, but it felt nice,” Denver Darling Boutique co-owner Abby Miller said as she officially re-opened her doors.

“We’ve gone eight weeks without makeup, just being able to do something that feels normal in an abnormal situation,” customer Michelle Santoro said.

Santoro was the first customer back inside Moore For Life on Saturday.

“To be out in the sun and having makeup on my face is an awesome experience,” Santoro said.

For now, makeup applications are mask up only.

However, that’s enough to allow owner Michael Moore to custom blend makeup to match customer’s skin tones.

Moore made a new sanitizer product to appeal to the current demands. At Denver Darling Boutique, there’s several mask options on order.

Each store is set up a little differently, but both Moore for Life and Denver Darling Boutique have safety stations at the door with Clorox wipes, masks, gloves and sanitizer available for customers to use.

“We’re doing as much outdoor shopping as we can because we know times are interesting right now,” Denver Darling Boutique’s co-owner Miller said.

Denver Darling Boutique is reserving Mondays and Tuesday for private shopping appointments.

Moore allows for walk-ins but is primarily appointment based.

“The moment we said we would finally be open today, we’ve gotten so many phone calls for for this week, we are fully booked for the week,” Moore said, adding, “We’ll get it back, I just know we will.”

For a list of businesses open in the Cherry Creek North district, click here.