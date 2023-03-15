Fishermen cast their lines in Clear Creek in the Rocky Mountains, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014 in Idaho Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Matt York)

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The “unusual pink coloring” found in Clear Creek was from a pink dye that was accidentally released into the sewer by a local business.

Specifically, the business released 20 gallons of concentrated pink dye on and off from March 12 to March 14, the City of Idaho Springs said.

The pink color was first noticed on Monday by a staff member at the Idaho Springs Water Resource Reclamation Facility, and the city launched an investigation along with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

This dye has not been shown to have any adverse biological impacts in Clear Creek and did not cause any interruption at the water reclamation facility.

Still, staff will continue to monitor it until the color is gone, which will not happen until all of the dye is finished passing through the sewer system, the city said.