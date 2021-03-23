20 Colorado trail improvements funded for 2021

Debris field on the Elk Creek section of the Colorado Trail in the Weminuche Wilderness. (Credit:CPW)

DENVER (KDVR) — Recreational Trail Grants for 2021 will fund 20 non-motorized trail improvements across the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Monday.

“These trail projects will connect Coloradans to the outdoors with new and improved trails and provide more places for everyone to get outside,” Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved $3,520,752 in grants.

Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Lottery, Federal Recreational Trails Program funds and Federal Land and Water Conservation provide funding for the non-motorized Trail Grant Program.

This year’s projects include:

North Mt. Elbert Trail Maintenance (Maintenance Grant)

Prioritize needs on 3.5 miles of the North Mt. Elbert Trail for maintenance and restoration

Mesa County Trail Maintenance (Maintenance Grant)

Predominantly work on three main trail systems (Kokopelli, North Fruita Desert and Lunch Loops)

Elk Creek – Colorado Trail Avalanches (Maintenance Grant)

Address the historic avalanche cycle of 2019

Daniel’s Pass, Phase 1 (Construction Grant)

Phase 1 of the Daniel’s Pass Trail System, including trailhead development, 3.4 miles of new trail and two bridges

Overland Mountain Bike Association Trail Agent Project (Maintenance Grant)

Evaluate all 110 miles of non-motorized multi-use trails open to biking in the Arapahoe-Roosevelt National Forest’s Canyon Lakes Ranger District

Heron Pond-Carpio-Sanguinette Park, Phase 2 (Land and Water Conservation Fund Construction Grant)

Phase II of the 80-acre Heron Pond-Carpio-Sanguinette Park

Naturita Town Park Perimeter Trail (Land and Water Conservation Fund Construction Grant)

Perimeter trail loop around the existing Town Park.

A complete list of the Recreational Trail Grants is available here