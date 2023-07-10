DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcycle rider was shot and killed on Interstate 70 in the early morning hours of July 4, and new details obtained by FOX31 outline what witnesses saw before the shooting.

Investigators from the Denver Police Department spoke to a city firefighter and shuttle driver who both separately saw the moments leading up to the motorcycle crash just before 12:30 a.m.

Shuttle driver catches incident on dashcam

The shuttle driver said he got on eastbound I-70 from northbound Interstate 25 and was looking to merge into the express lane when he saw a motorcycle rider behind him in that lane. He remained in the lane he was traveling in until the motorcyclist passed. Moments later, the driver attempted to merge over when a pickup truck came down the express lane at a high rate of speed, an arrest affidavit read.

After the truck passed, the shuttle driver reported seeing a person leaning out of the passenger window and shooting at the motorcycle rider, who eventually crashed.

Police got surveillance video from the shuttle van and from the Colorado Department of Transportation that showed what the driver described — shots coming from what appeared to be a brown or gray Ford pickup truck with a sunroof, chrome rear bumper and no visible license plates.

Denver firefighter witnessed crash

The firefighter, who was on a DFD engine responding to an unrelated call, was also in the area at the time of the crash. According to the affidavit obtained by FOX31, he saw a pickup truck and a motorcycle racing on I-70 followed by the motorcycle veering to the right and crashing. The firetruck stopped and firefighters provided first aid.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy showed a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police found more than 20 fired cartridge cases in the investigation of the scene, which was the eastbound side of the highway from Washington Street to Colorado Boulevard.

In the days that followed, a bulletin was sent out to surrounding communities regarding the truck involved in the shooting and it was eventually determined to have been stolen from Denver, the affidavit said.

Suspect discovered during unrelated surveillance

Several days after the shooting, an officer conducting surveillance for an unrelated shooting saw a vehicle matching the truck’s description. Two people drove off in the truck and officers followed it to a nearby business. Officers took the two into custody, and Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

The affidavit said Ramirez-Rivera told investigators that he was driving the truck during the deadly shooting. He said the passenger, Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 25, “fired a handgun at the victim multiple times on two occasions during the incident.” Miranda-Rivas was also arrested on a first-degree murder charge.