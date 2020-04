BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — North Metro Fire Rescue responded to a 20 acre grass fire at 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Broomfield Saturday evening.

Authorities say that no structures are threatened and crews are getting the fire under control.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will occur after the fire has been completely extinguished.

PIO en route to grass fire in Broomfield near 10th Ave and Sheridan. Will share more info shortly. pic.twitter.com/yqJuMI03OD — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) April 4, 2020