DENVER (KDVR) — Two teens and a man are dead after a shooting between moving vehicles that began in Denver and ended with a car crash on Friday night.

On Friday evening, police said shots were fired from one of two dark-colored mid-size sedans traveling next to each other near East 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street.

Police said Friday that preliminary information indicated that the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were possibly shot but continued driving.

Both sedans continued speeding southbound over a bridge and onto railroad tracks. One of the cars collided with a pickup truck while the other sedan continued driving away from the scene, southbound over the bridge.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that crashed into the pickup truck, both teens, were pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

According to the Denver coroner’s office, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and 14-year-old Adrion Foster died from gunshot wounds at the scene of the crash. Uriel Reyes Medina, 37, was the driver of the pickup who, according to the coroner’s office, died from blunt force injuries.

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers and Denver Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.