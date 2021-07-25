2-year-old in critical condition after falling from 2nd story at Aurora Mall, police said

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police confirm a 2-year-old fell from the second story of the Aurora Mall around 4 p.m. and is in critical condition on Sunday.

The child jumped out of a man’s arms, went over the railing and fell to the first floor, police said. The toddler was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the incident happened near the escalator at Taco Joes. It is uncertain at this point if the man, woman and child were on it or just near it, but police said the child did not fall down the escalator stairs.

“All incidents where a child of this age is seriously injured or killed are thoroughly investigated by our Crimes Against Children Unit,” APD Lieutenant Chris Amsler told FOX31.

The investigation is still in the early stages, however at this point police said they believe this incident was accidental.

Several 911 calls were made following the tragic incident.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be posted as they are received.