The toddler found in Aurora on Feb. 11, 2021. Credit: Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is searching for the parents of a toddler who was found alone Thursday afternoon.

According to APD, the boy was found about 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Billings Street.

The child is about 2 years old, APD said.

Anyone who recognizes the boy is asked to call 911.