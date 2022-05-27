AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire responded to a call of a child drowning in a pond at Expo Park.

Aurora Fire and Police were called to Expo Park around 2 p.m. on Friday of someone struggling to swim in a pond.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 2-year-old boy was drowning. Fire and police officials were able to pull the boy out of the pond and administer CPR. The boy was then transported to a local hospital.

Shortly after transport, the boy did succumb to his injuries.

According to police, the boy was attending an event at his church that resides near the pond.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.