BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The search is on for two women accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of expensive watches in Boulder.

Boulder police said two women stole two Rolex watches, valued at $42,000, from a jewelry store on Pearl Street just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Detective Zihang Xu with Boulder Police said the suspects used a distraction technique and are linked to other cases across the country.

“One of the suspects would start talking to the employee, asking a bunch of questions and the other suspect will really swiftly conceal one of the watches underneath the purse,” Xu said.

He said they’re asking the public to help identify the suspects described as two women in their 50s with brown hair and brown eyes.

The first watch was a Rolex 18K yellow gold Oyster Quartz President watch valued at $30,000 and the second watch was a Rolex two-tone Oyster Quartz watch valued at $12,000, according to Boulder police.

“Businesses should be vigilant, especially when individuals come in groups, like two or three,” Xu said. “They want to see expensive items and sometimes they will use distraction techniques to try and steal things in front of you. So if you see people trying to distract you, that’s definitely a red flag.”

Police said the two women escaped in a car driven by an unknown man.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3564.