DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says two women are dead after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened at 2200 S. Marion St. around 1 a.m.

Two women were pronounced dead following the stabbing, according to police. Their identities will be released by the coroner’s office after next-of-kin is notified.

Police said a male suspect was arrested.

The stabbing is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.