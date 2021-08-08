2 women shot in alleged domestic violence altercations in Aurora; 1 suspect remains at large

by: Jenny Ivy

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, contact TheHotline.org 800-799-7233 (SAFE) for help anywhere in the U.S. or GatewayShelter.org (303-343-1851) for help in Colorado’s Aurora/Arapahoe County.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora responded to what they say are two separate domestic violence shootings overnight Sunday.

One of the suspects in the shootings remains at large.

At 12:40 a.m., Aurora police said they were dispatched to a local emergency department regarding an adult woman who had been shot in the foot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that she had been in altercation with a man at a residence in the 1100 block of North Yosemite Street when she was shot.

Officers believe that the man and woman were involved in a domestic relationship. The man who allegedly shot the woman remains at large.

The second shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 9600 block of East Jefferson Place. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at this location, but upon arrival, they did not find a victim. A short time later, a woman showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. It was determined that she had been shot at that location. 

Investigators discovered an altercation between and man and a woman led to the shooting. When officers returned back to the location, they located the suspect and took him into custody.

It is believed that this is a case of domestic violence.

The name of the suspect and the charges he is facing have not yet been released.

