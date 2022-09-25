FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.

Fort Collins 911 received reports of a hostage situation at a residence in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue on Saturday at 11:20 a.m. According to Fort Collins police, the 911 caller received a message from one of the victims who said a man was inside the apartment and would not let them leave.

The female victim said they knew the man holding them hostage as 38-year-old Victoriano Benavente and they said he was armed with a knife.

After the call, officers immediately responded to the residence on Lincoln Avenue and began to safely resolve the situation. According to police, officers received information that one of the women had been harmed.

SWAT was immediately deployed, and members of the team entered the home and rescued both women. One woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries. Police said both are expected to recover.

According to police, Benavente was safely taken into custody just after noon. Multiple knives were discovered at the time of his arrest.

Police said Benavente broke into the apartment the night before and would not let the women leave.

Benavente was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

First-degree kidnapping with injury

First-degree kidnapping

First-degree burglary

Two counts of second-degree assault

Harassment

Unlawful sexual contact

Two counts of felony menacing

Violation of a protection order

Two counts of obstruction of phone service

Use of a controlled substance

Domestic violence

“Officers have been called to several dynamic and dangerous circumstances in the last few weeks, and our patrol and SWAT teams have done an exceptional job resolving these situations safely and professionally,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda. “We will continue to support the victims in this traumatic incident, and we’ll work to ensure the suspect is held accountable for the harm he caused.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you are not alone. Support is available, visit Crossroads Safehouse for more information.