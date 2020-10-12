2 women injured in carjacking, police searching for suspect in stolen car

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are searching for the suspect and car in a carjacking that sent two women to the hospital on Monday.

The stolen vehicle is a 2000 Lincoln Town Car or Continental with Colorado Honorably Discharged Veteran license plate number 274-CBF. The suspect is described as an 18 to 20-year-old Hispanic male, 6-feet-2-inches tall wearing a red cloth face mask and hat.

Around 12:45 p.m. officers arrived to the 400 block of Benton Street where the two women, ages 88 and 76, had been assaulted and had their car stolen.

The assailant is suspected to be armed and dangerous. Police ask anyone who sees the car to call 911 immediately.