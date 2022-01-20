2 winners will split $25M Colorado Lottery jackpot: Here’s where they bought their tickets

DENVER (KDVR) – Two winners will be splitting the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot of $25 million.

Colorado Lottery announced Thursday that the winning tickets were purchased at the Safeway fuel center in Monumont and Winners Circle in Pueblo. Officials said the Pueblo winner played on the Jackpocket mobile app, so the winner could be anywhere in Colorado.

This is the second-largest Colorado Lotto+ jackpot ever. The biggest payout was in 1992 when a college student in Boulder got lucky with a $27 million prize.

We’ll keep you posted if anyone comes forward to publicly claim their prize.