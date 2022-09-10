DENVER (KDVR) – According to the Denver Police Department, a two-vehicle crash resulted in the temporary closure of the four left northbound lanes on Interstate 25 between CO 88 and I-225.

According to the Colorado Department of transportation, they were reopened at 1:17 p.m.

Denver Fire said that people were trapped and crews were working to get them out.

What caused this accident, and the extent of the injuries sustained by those involved isn’t known at this point, but FOX31 will bring you those updates as soon as they are made public.