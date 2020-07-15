2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Arvada house fire

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Fire Department says two people are dead and one person remains hospitalized following a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for AFD, the fire started around 1:25 a.m in the 7100 block of Swadley Circle.

Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. Two of the people hospitalized were pronounced dead at the hospital. One person remains in the hospital in an unknown condition.

Two people originally unaccounted for following the fire were found safe, according to AFD.

The spokesperson for AFD also said multiple animals died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.