PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a house fire that left one person injured and two others unaccounted for.

The incident was reported around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning at 655 Monastery Cutoff Road in Snowmass.

When firefighters arrived at the home, two structures were full involved. One structure was 50% consumed and the other was 80% consumed. The fire also spread to vegetation surrounding the property and required a wildland fire response.

The sheriff’s office said one person was injured while trying to rescue two people believed to be sleeping on the upper level of the home.

Two people remain unaccounted for following the fire. One person was taken to the hospital and another person who was at the home at the time of the fire was able to avoid injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.