Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles were struck while investigating a crash Saturday morning (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles were hit by two separate drivers while investigating a crash early Saturday morning, with one trooper seriously injured in the incident.

The troopers were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 270 in Adams County around 3:45 a.m. when a driver struck an unoccupied CSP vehicle.

The trooper was out of the vehicle and was not injured.

However, shortly after, a second vehicle entered the scene and struck another unoccupied CSP vehicle.

A trooper was forced over a bridge barrier and fell approximately 30 feet down an embankment. They were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

CSP said both drivers were suspected to be impaired.

CSP will investigate the crash.