DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were transported to local hospitals, according to Denver Police, after a stabbing occurred in the Five Points neighborhood.

According to a tweet from DPD, two people were transported with unknown injuries, but updates will be provided when available.

The stabbing was reported at the intersection of Park Avenue and Lawrence Street.

Officers were reportedly on scene at about 11:08 a.m.

This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this post when more information becomes available.