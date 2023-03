DENVER (KDVR) — Two teens were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Monday afternoon, the Denver Police Department confirmed to FOX31.

The crash happened on Central Park Boulevard between 56th and 55th avenues near Northfield High School.

The victims were students, DPD said.

Police said a juvenile suspect was in custody in connection to the hit-and-run, and that official charges would be determined by the District Attorney’s Office.