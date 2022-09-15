DENVER (KDVR) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people on Sept. 7, the Denver Police Department said.

One 16-year-old is being held for investigation of attempted murder and the other 16-year-old is being held for investigation of accessory to a crime.

The shooting occurred after 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue. Police said the teenagers were fighting with a man when shots were fired. The man and a boy bystander were shot and taken to the hospital.

Denver East High School is near where the shooting occurred and was placed on secure status during the incident.

The boy remains in the hospital but the man who was shot was treated and has since been released, police said.

Police originally reported the victims as both being juveniles but we’ve now learned one was an adult and the other a juvenile.

Final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

