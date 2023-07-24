GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Two teenage inmates at Golden Peak Youth Services Center on the Lookout Mountain campus face new charges after a nearly four-hour standoff Sunday night, where a fire extinguisher was used as a weapon.

RJ Jimmy, 18, was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center on felony counts of riot in a detention center with a weapon, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief, according to the Golden Police Department.

A 17-year-old is facing the same counts but his name isn’t being released because he’s a juvenile.

According to internal documents obtained by FOX31 and confirmed by the Colorado Department of Human Services, the two broke a fire extinguisher out of its cabinet at 6:11 p.m. and then took turns spraying staff and fellow juvenile offenders.

In addition, the two suspects then used the extinguisher and chairs to break out multiple windows and exit signs, the documents said.

According to an internal memo, “They barricaded themselves in the upper quadrant and gathered broken glass to use as a weapon. Staff attempted to process with youth well over one hour, including responding administrators which was unsuccessful.”

Eventually, Golden police officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded and were able to arrest the teens at 9:54 p.m.

No staff or other juvenile offenders were injured according to a CDHS spokesperson, who said damage to the windows has already been repaired and the area where the incident occurred will return to full operations by sometime Monday night.