2 teenage boys identified as victims in fatal Montbello shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Thursday identified two teenage boys as the victims in a recent fatal shooting in Montbello.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning in the 12200 block of East Albrook Drive in Montbello.

According to the medical examiner, both victims are teenage boys: Xzavier Collier, 14, and Moses Chaney Harris, 15. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Collier died from a gunshot wound. Harris died from gunshot wounds. Their deaths are considered homicides.

According to the Denver Police Department, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.