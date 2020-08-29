2 teen brothers killed in Lakewood shooting remembered at vigil

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Friends and family came to a Lakewood parking lot Friday afternoon to pay respects to two slain brothers.

Damian and Dillon Wikoff were shot and killed Sunday night in the Walmart parking lot at West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Their killer remains at large.

About 75 people attended Friday afternoon’s vigil. In on-and-off rain, they gathered to pray and share stories.

Among those there: the teens’ mother.

“Love one another. Forget all this hate,” she says.

The vigil concluded with a balloon release.

Funeral services are pending.

Lakewood police say there is still an “active investigation” into the double homicide. No suspect or suspect vehicle description have been released.