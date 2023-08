Denver police respond to a shooting on North Logan Street that sent two people to the hospital on Aug. 21, 2023. (KDVR photo)

DENVER (KDVR) — A shooting in the 1700 block of North Logan Street in downtown Denver injured two people, according to police.

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect at this time.

