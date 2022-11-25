Both suspects are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Colfax. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department needs help identifying two suspects that are wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that occurred on East Colfax Avenue and North Verbena Street.

On Nov. 1, five people were injured and one was killed at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Verbena Street.

Investigators learned the suspects were traveling northbound on Verbena when they got out of a vehicle and started shooting. Police soon found the vehicle in the area of 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, and investigators believe they got into a black SUV that was found empty on the night of Nov. 1.

According to DPD, the suspect in the red hoodie is associated with the Mazda 3 that was stolen from the Five Points neighborhood on Sept. 24 and recovered the day of the shooting.

Police are looking to identify this suspect wanted in a deadly shooting (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The suspect in all black is associated with 24-year-old Dexter Martinez who was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting.

Police are looking to identify this suspect wanted in a deadly shooting (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD is asking anyone who recognizes either suspect to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately. Tipsters can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous while still being eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.